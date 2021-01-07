‘The Rookie’ Season 3 Episode 2 Photos, Plot, Cast, and Air Date

Legends of Tomorrow‘s Brandon Routh guest stars on ABC’s The Rookie season three episode two. “In Justice” was directed by Michael Goi from a script by Brynn Malone and Fredrick Kotto, and will air on Sunday, January 10, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT.

The season three cast is led by Nathan Fillion as John Nolan. Alyssa Diaz returns as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones is back as Sergeant Wade Grey, Titus Makin Jr is Jackson West, and Melissa O’Neil is Lucy Chen. Eric Winter plays Tim Bradford, Mekia Cox is Nyla Harper, and Shawn Ashmore stars as Wesley Evers.

Dylan Conrique and Brent Huff guest star.

“In Justice” Plot: Officer John Nolan and Officer Nyla Harper are assigned to a community policing center to help rebuild their station’s reputation in the community. Nolan is determined to make a positive impact but Nyla has her doubts.

Series Description, Courtesy of ABC:

John Nolan, the oldest rookie in the LAPD, has used his life experience, determination and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20 years his junior. Nearing the end of his training, Nolan now faces his biggest challenge as a police officer when he must come to terms with the choices he has made in pursuit of the truth.