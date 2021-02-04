‘The Rookie’ Season 3 Episode 5 Photos, Plot, Cast and Air Date

Brandon Routh continues his guest-starring role as Officer Doug Stanton on ABC’s The Rookie season three episode five. Directed by Anna Mastro from a script by Elizabeth David Beall and Robert Bella, “Lockdown” will air on Sunday, February 14, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT.

The season three cast is led by Nathan Fillion as John Nolan. Alyssa Diaz returns as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones is back as Sergeant Wade Grey, Titus Makin Jr is Jackson West, and Melissa O’Neil is Lucy Chen. Eric Winter plays Tim Bradford, Mekia Cox is Nyla Harper, and Shawn Ashmore stars as Wesley Evers.

Episode five’s guest stars include Brent Huff as Officer Smitty, Angel Parker as Luna Grey, and Kamar De Los Reyes as Detective Sergeant Ryan Caradine.

“Lockdown” Plot: Officer Nolan is taken hostage by a man with nothing to lose while the station goes on lockdown and races to identify the suspect before time runs out. Meanwhile, Officer Jackson and his training officer, Officer Doug Stanton, reach a tipping point in their relationship that could end Jackson’s career.

Series Description, Courtesy of ABC:

John Nolan, the oldest rookie in the LAPD, has used his life experience, determination and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20 years his junior. Nearing the end of his training, Nolan now faces his biggest challenge as a police officer when he must come to terms with the choices he has made in pursuit of the truth.