‘The Rookie’ Season 3 Episode 1: Photos, Plot, Air Date and Cast

ABC’s police drama The Rookie will return to primetime with its season three premiere, “Consequences.” Season three episode one is set to air on Sunday, January 3, 2021 at 10pm and was directed by Bill Roe from a script by Alexi Hawley.

Showrunner Alexi Hawley, who isn’t going to shy away from addressing current events with the new season, called in the non-profit civil rights advocacy group Color of Change for help. Viewers can expect season three to deliver the show they’ve grown to love while also reflecting the current climate.

The season three cast is led by Nathan Fillion as John Nolan. Alyssa Diaz returns as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones is back as Sergeant Wade Grey, Titus Makin Jr is Jackson West, and Melissa O’Neil is Lucy Chen. Eric Winter plays Tim Bradford, Mekia Cox is Nyla Harper, and Shawn Ashmore stars as Wesley Evers.

Episode one guest stars include Michael Beach as Commander Percy West, Harold Perrineau as Detective Nick Armstrong, Brent Huff as Officer Smitty, Annie Wersching as Rosalind Dyer, Crystal Coney as Nurse Lisa, and Hrach Titizian as Ruben Derian.

“Consequences” Plot: Nearing the end of his training, Nolan now faces his biggest challenge as a police officer yet when he must come to terms with the choices he has made in pursuit of the truth.

Series Description, Courtesy of ABC:

John Nolan, the oldest rookie in the LAPD, has used his life experience, determination and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20 years his junior. Nearing the end of his training, Nolan now faces his biggest challenge as a police officer when he must come to terms with the choices he has made in pursuit of the truth.







