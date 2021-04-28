‘The Rookie’ Season 3 Episode 12 Photos: “Brave Heart” Preview

Emily Deschanel (Bones) guest stars as John’s ex-wife on ABC’s The Rookie season three episode 12. Directed by Lisa Demaine from a script by Vincent Angell and Paula Puryear, episode 12 – “Brave Heart” – will air on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT.

The season three cast is led by Nathan Fillion as John Nolan. Alyssa Diaz returns as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones is back as Sergeant Wade Grey, Titus Makin Jr is Jackson West, and Melissa O’Neil is Lucy Chen. Eric Winter plays Tim Bradford, Mekia Cox is Nyla Harper, and Shawn Ashmore stars as Wesley Evers.

Additional episode 12 guest stars include Zayne Emory as Henry Nolan, Madeleine Coghlan as Abigail, Camille Guat as Sandra “La Fiera” De La Cruz, Anthony Keyvan as Diego De La Cruz, Crystal Coney as Nurse Lisa, Derek Phillips as Mack Daniels, and Dylan Conrique as Tamara Colins.

“Brave Heart” Plot: After rushing his son, Henry, to the hospital following his collapse, Nolan is reunited with his ex-wife, Sarah, and they must come together to help their son. Meanwhile, Detective Lopez discovers “La Fiera” is in the same hospital and wants to find out exactly why.

Series Description, Courtesy of ABC:

John Nolan, the oldest rookie in the LAPD, has used his life experience, determination and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20 years his junior. Nearing the end of his training, Nolan now faces his biggest challenge as a police officer when he must come to terms with the choices he has made in pursuit of the truth.