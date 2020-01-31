Station 19 Season 3 Episode 3 Photos: Preview of “Eulogy”

It sure looks as if we’re going to be saying goodbye to Ryan in season three episode three of ABC’s Station 19. As if the trailer isn’t enough of a warning, the episode’s title is “Eulogy.” Directed by Eric Laneuville from a script by Anupam Nigam, episode three will air on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 8pm ET/PT.

“Eulogy” guest stars include Alberto Frezza as Ryan Tanner, Pat Healy as Chief Dixon, Rigo Sanchez as Rigo Vasquez, Greg Germann as Tom Koracick, Alex Landi as Nico Kim, and Jesse Williams as Jackson Avery. The episode also features Kelly Thiebaud as Eva, Chelsea Kurtz as Shauna, Jeff Davis as Martin, and Emily Chang as Penelope.

The cast of season three includes Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andy Herrera, Jason George as Ben Warren, Boris Kodjoe as Captain Robert Sullivan, Grey Damon as Jack Gibson, and Barrett Doss as Victoria Hughes. Jay Hayden is Travis Montgomery, Okieriete Onaodowan is Dean Miller, Danielle Savre is Maya Bishop, and Miguel Sandoval is Captain Pruitt Herrera.

“Eulogy” Plot – While Pruitt grieves a monumental loss, Andy refuses to do the same and, instead, throws herself into work. Meanwhile, the crew responds to a widespread carbon monoxide leak, and Sullivan makes a controversial choice for captain.







The Plot, Courtesy of ABC:

“Station 19 follows a group of heroic Seattle firefighters as they put their lives and hearts on the line. The latest series from the executive producers of Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal and How to Get Away with Murder takes us inside the tough, tight-knit and sometimes heartbreaking world of the city’s bravest first responders.”







