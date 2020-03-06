‘Station 19’ Season 3 Episode 8: Photos and Preview of “Born to Run”

There’s trouble brewing at the scene of a drunk driving crash on ABC’s Station 19 season three episode eight. Directed by David Greenspan from a script by Jill Weinberger, episode eight is set to air on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 8pm ET/PT.

The cast of season three includes Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andy Herrera, Jason George as Ben Warren, Boris Kodjoe as Captain Robert Sullivan, Grey Damon as Jack Gibson, and Barrett Doss as Victoria Hughes. Jay Hayden is Travis Montgomery, Okieriete Onaodowan is Dean Miller, Danielle Savre is Maya Bishop, and Miguel Sandoval is Captain Pruitt Herrera.

Episode eight’s guest stars include Chandra Wilson as Dr. Miranda Bailey, Jesse Williams as Dr. Jackson Avery, Caterina Scorsone as Dr. Amelia Shepherd, Stefania Spampinato as Dr. Carina Deluca, Pat Healy as Chief Dixon, and Lachlan Buchanan as Emmett Dixon.

“Born to Run” Plot – The Station 19 crew responds to a drunk driver scene. Meanwhile, Dean receives advice from Pruitt on a difficult situation, and Sullivan seeks help from Dr. Amelia Shepherd







The Plot, Courtesy of ABC:

“Station 19 follows a group of heroic Seattle firefighters as they put their lives and hearts on the line. The latest series from the executive producers of Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal and How to Get Away with Murder takes us inside the tough, tight-knit and sometimes heartbreaking world of the city’s bravest first responders.”