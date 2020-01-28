All Rise Season 1 Episode 14 Photos: Preview of “Bye Bye Bernie”

CBS’s All Rise will return after a two-week break with season one episode 14, “Bye Bye Bernie.” Directed by Michael M. Robin from a script by Mellori Velasquez, episode 14 airs on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 9pm ET/PT.

The episode features recurring guest stars Lindsey Gort as Amy Quinn, L. Scott Caldwell as Roxy Robinson, and Tony Denison as Vic Callan. Episode 14’s guest cast also includes Carlos Mirandi, Debra Mooney, Brent Jennings, Chelsea Rendon, Maya Eshet, Elizabeth Ho, Marlene Forte, and Tara Brook.

Season one of the drama stars Simone Missick as Lola Carmichael, Wilson Bethel as Mark Callan, Marg Helgenberger as Lisa Benner, Jessica Camacho as Emily Lopez, J. Alex Brinson as Luke Watkins, Lindsay Mendez as Sara Castillo, and Ruthie Ann Miles as Sherri Kansky.

“Bye Bye Bernie” Plot – When Lola’s mother makes a statement about her daughter in a newspaper, Lola must contend with both her mother, Roxy (L. Scott Caldwell), and with her colleagues who commend Roxy’s harsh words about the justice system.







Details on All Rise, Courtesy of CBS:

“All Rise is a courthouse drama that follows the chaotic, hopeful and sometimes absurd lives of its judges, prosecutors and public defenders, as they work with bailiffs, clerks and cops to get justice for the people of Los Angeles amidst a flawed legal process. Among them is newly appointed Judge Lola Carmichael (Missick), a highly regarded and impressive deputy district attorney who doesn’t intend to sit back on the bench in her new role, but instead leans in, immediately pushing the boundaries and challenging the expectations of what a judge can be.”