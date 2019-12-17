All Rise Season 1 Episode 12 Preview: Photos from “What the Constitution Greens to Me”

CBS’s new legal drama All Rise returns on January 6, 2020 with an episode titled “What the Constitution Greens to Me.” Season 1 episode 12 was directed by Steve Robin from a script by Shernold Edwards and James Rogers III.

Episode 12 guest stars include Lindsey Gort, Tony Denison, Mitch Silpa, Peter Macnicol, Graham Patrick Martin, Kathleen York, and Patrick Duffy. Alimi Ballard, John Billingsley, Hope Banks, Alicia Coppola, Tony Colitti, Charles Baker, Wade Wilson, and Cynthia Quiles also guest star in “What the Constitution Greens to Me.”

Season one of the drama stars Simone Missick as Lola Carmichael, Wilson Bethel as Mark Callan, Marg Helgenberger as Lisa Benner, Jessica Camacho as Emily Lopez, J. Alex Brinson as Luke Watkins, Lindsay Mendez as Sara Castillo, and Ruthie Ann Miles as Sherri Kansky.

The “What The Constitution Greens to Me” Plot – Following her battle with the Commission of Judicial Performance, Lola questions her own brand of creative justice. And when Benner assigns Lola a politically charged eco-terrorism trial that involves a senator’s son, once again, Lola realizes she must trust her instincts in order to succeed.







Details on All Rise, Courtesy of CBS:

“All Rise is a courthouse drama that follows the chaotic, hopeful and sometimes absurd lives of its judges, prosecutors and public defenders, as they work with bailiffs, clerks and cops to get justice for the people of Los Angeles amidst a flawed legal process. Among them is newly appointed Judge Lola Carmichael (Missick), a highly regarded and impressive deputy district attorney who doesn’t intend to sit back on the bench in her new role, but instead leans in, immediately pushing the boundaries and challenging the expectations of what a judge can be.”