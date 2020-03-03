CBS’s popular legal drama All Rise will finally return on Monday, March 9, 2020 with season one episode 17. “I Love You, You’re Perfect, I Think” was directed by Paul McCrane from a script by Gregory Nelson.

Episode 17 guest stars include Rebecca Field, Gavin Stenhouse, Eileen Galindo, Don McManus, Lex Medlin, Seana Kofoed, Kailena Mai, and Mark Parrish.

Season one of the drama stars Simone Missick as Lola Carmichael, Wilson Bethel as Mark Callan, Marg Helgenberger as Lisa Benner, Jessica Camacho as Emily Lopez, J. Alex Brinson as Luke Watkins, Lindsay Mendez as Sara Castillo, and Ruthie Ann Miles as Sherri Kansky.

“I Love You, You’re Perfect, I Think” Plot – When Lola learns Judge Benner’s whistleblower secret as part of her background research for her Attorney General campaign, she faces an excruciating dilemma. Lola has an obligation to expose the ethical breach, but knows that doing so could end her mentor’s career. Also, Emily is avoiding the implications of Luke’s “I love you” as she represents a client with mental health issues.







Details on All Rise, Courtesy of CBS:

“All Rise is a courthouse drama that follows the chaotic, hopeful and sometimes absurd lives of its judges, prosecutors and public defenders, as they work with bailiffs, clerks and cops to get justice for the people of Los Angeles amidst a flawed legal process. Among them is newly appointed Judge Lola Carmichael (Missick), a highly regarded and impressive deputy district attorney who doesn’t intend to sit back on the bench in her new role, but instead leans in, immediately pushing the boundaries and challenging the expectations of what a judge can be.”