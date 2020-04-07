‘All Rise’ Season 1 Episode 20 Photos: Preview of “Merrily We Ride Along”

CBS’s legal drama All Rise continues its first season with episode 20, “Merrily We Ride Along.” Directed by Cheryl Dunye from a script by Gregory Nelson and Aaron Carter, episode 20 will air on Monday, April 13, 2020 at 9:00 PT/ET.

Season one of the drama stars Simone Missick as Lola Carmichael, Wilson Bethel as Mark Callan, Marg Helgenberger as Lisa Benner, Jessica Camacho as Emily Lopez, J. Alex Brinson as Luke Watkins, Lindsay Mendez as Sara Castillo, and Ruthie Ann Miles as Sherri Kansky.

Episode 20 guest cast includes David Desantos, Rebecca Field, Brent Jennings, Jeremy Howard, and Jamie Anne Allman. Nathan People, Rodney To, Tripp Pickell, Scotty Tovar, Ahmad Dugas, and Catherine Bruhier also guest star.

“Merrily We Ride Along” Plot – After a near breakdown, Emily arrives at a sobering conclusion, and Lola suggests she find professional help in order to get healthy. Also, Mark finds himself in an uncomfortable position after he agrees to do a police ride-along, and Lola is faced with her own crisis after learning that Robin didn’t get the job in Los Angeles.







Details on All Rise, Courtesy of CBS:

“All Rise is a courthouse drama that follows the chaotic, hopeful and sometimes absurd lives of its judges, prosecutors and public defenders, as they work with bailiffs, clerks and cops to get justice for the people of Los Angeles amidst a flawed legal process. Among them is newly appointed Judge Lola Carmichael (Missick), a highly regarded and impressive deputy district attorney who doesn’t intend to sit back on the bench in her new role, but instead leans in, immediately pushing the boundaries and challenging the expectations of what a judge can be.”