‘Blindspot’ Season 5 Episode 6 Photos: Preview of “Fire & Brimstone”

Stolen art plays a key role in NBC’s Blindspot season five episode six. Episode six, “Fire & Brimstone,” will air on June 18, 2020 at 9pm ET/PT.

The cast is led by Jaimie Alexander as Jane Doe. Sullivan Stapleton is Kurt Weller, Rob Brown is Edgar Reade, Audrey Esparza is Tasha Zapata, Ashley Johnson is Patterson, Ennis Esmer is Rich Dotcom, and Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio plays Madeline Burke.

“Fire & Brimstone” Plot: When Ice Cream, the Icelandic fixer, returns to collect his debt, the team is forced into a life and death race around the world to solve a series of puzzles and recover the infamous stolen Gardner paintings.







The Blindspot Plot:

A beautiful woman is found naked in Times Square, her memory erased, her body covered in a series of coded tattoos. But as “Jane Doe” and the FBI team who discovered her work to decipher, investigate and solve the complex treasure map of her body, an ever-widening web of conspiracy and corruption is revealed, as is the truth behind Jane Doe’s real identity and the identity of the people who sent her to the FBI in the first place. But what does this nefarious group really want? And can Jane and her teammates stop them in time?