The CW’s Riverdale spinoff, Katy Keene, finishes up a short first season with episode 13, “Come Together.” Directed by Maggie Kiley from a script by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Michael Grassi, episode 13 will air on May 14, 2020 at 8pm ET/PT.

The series stars Lucy Hale as Katy Keene, Ashleigh Murray as Josie McCoy, Katherine LaNasa as Gloria Grandbilt, Zane Holtz as KO Kelly, and Lucien Laviscount as Alexander Cabot. Camille Hyde is Alexandra Cabot, Julia Chan is Pepper Smith, and Jonny Beauchamp plays Jorge Lopez/Ginger.

“Chapter Thirteen: Come Together” Plot – SEASON FINALE – Katy (Hale) is starting to see things a little more clearly and needs Gloria’s (LaNasa) help to make her plan work and it leads her to unexpected opportunities. Eager to make things right, Pepper (Chan) finds a way to make it right with Jorge (Beauchamp) and Josie (Murray), but she must also try to let go of people in her past. Jorge holds a rally to stop the sale of his parents’ building, but he has no idea who he is going up against.

Meanwhile, Josie is worried about Alexander (Laviscount) and turns to someone unexpected for help.







The Season 1 Plot, Courtesy of The CW:

“Katy Keene follows the lives and loves of four iconic Archie Comics characters — fashion legend-to-be Katy Keene (Hale), singer/songwriter Josie McCoy (Murray), performer Jorge Lopez/Ginger (Beauchamp), and “It Girl” Pepper Smith (Chan) — as they chase their twenty-something dreams in New York City…together.

Katy designs clothes for anyone she can, including her friend and roommate Josie, whose singing talent catches the attention of Alexander Cabot (Laviscount), a CEO who hopes to reboot the record label division of his father’s corporate empire. But Alexander’s dream of signing Josie to a recording contract meets resistance from Cabot Media’s powerful senior vice president Alexandra (Hyde), who also happens to be his twin sister. Josie and Katy’s roommate Jorge works at his family’s bodega and has his eye on Broadway, but after a series of rejections, he hopes to take his drag performance career as Ginger to the next level. The mysterious Pepper Smith plans to open her own version of Andy Warhol’s Factory. She has the connections, but no one seems to know where she got her money — or if she really has any at all.

Katy struggles to manage the pressures of her day job at Lacy's Department Store and her very demanding boss, Gloria (LaNasa), who is a legendary personal shopper. But Katy has the support of her longtime boyfriend, KO Kelly (Holtz), who has his own dream of becoming a professional boxer. As these aspiring artists take on the runway, the recording studio, Broadway, and the NYC social scene, they will find more than just a career in the big city — they'll find long-lasting friendship."








