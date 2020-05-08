‘Station 19’ Season 3 Episode 16: Photos, Season Finale Plot and Cast List

Grey’s Anatomy‘s Ellen Pompeo, Caterina Scorsone, Kim Raver, and Stefania Spampinato guest star in the season finale of ABC’s Station 19 airing on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Season three episode 16, “Louder Than a Bomb,” was directed by Paris Barclay from a script by Emmylou Diaz.

The cast of season three features Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andy Herrera, Jason George as Ben Warren, Boris Kodjoe as Captain Robert Sullivan, Grey Damon as Jack Gibson, and Barrett Doss as Victoria Hughes. Jay Hayden is Travis Montgomery, Okieriete Onaodowan is Dean Miller, Danielle Savre is Maya Bishop, and Miguel Sandoval is Captain Pruitt Herrera.

The season finale guest stars include Laura Ceron as Andy’s Aunt Sandra, Patricia De Leon as Andy’s Mom Elena, Lachlan Buchanan as Emmett Dixon, and Pat Healy as Chief Dixon.

“Louder Than A Bomb” Plot – Andy becomes painfully suspicious of the circumstances surrounding her mother’s death and goes to her aunt looking for answers. Meanwhile, the members of the crew work to evacuate a doctor from Pac-North hospital and find themselves in a life-threatening situation; and Sullivan undergoes surgery for his chronic leg pain.







