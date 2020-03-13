Katy Keene Season 1 Episode 7 Photos: Promo of “Kiss of the Spider Woman”

The CW’s Katy Keene season one episode six found Katy hooking up with a prince, Ginger losing a drag contest, and Alexander learning Josie’s big secret. Up next, episode 7 directed by Greg Smith from a script by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa. “Kiss of the Spider Woman” airs on Thursday, March 19, 2020.

The series stars Lucy Hale as Katy Keene, Ashleigh Murray as Josie McCoy, Katherine LaNasa as Gloria Grandbilt, Zane Holtz as KO Kelly, and Lucien Laviscount as Alexander Cabot. Camille Hyde is Alexandra Cabot, Julia Chan is Pepper Smith, and Jonny Beauchamp plays Jorge Lopez/Ginger.

“Kiss of the Spider Woman” Plot – A BIG SWING – Gloria (LaNasa) is putting pressure on Katy (Hale) to design a wedding dress that would be career-changing for her. Jorge (Beauchamp) wants to keep pushing his career forward, so he decides to put on a show. Josie (Murray) is frustrated that nothing has come from her EP party.

The Season 1 Plot, Courtesy of The CW:

“Katy Keene follows the lives and loves of four iconic Archie Comics characters — fashion legend-to-be Katy Keene (Hale), singer/songwriter Josie McCoy (Murray), performer Jorge Lopez/Ginger (Beauchamp), and “It Girl” Pepper Smith (Chan) — as they chase their twenty-something dreams in New York City…together.

Katy designs clothes for anyone she can, including her friend and roommate Josie, whose singing talent catches the attention of Alexander Cabot (Laviscount), a CEO who hopes to reboot the record label division of his father’s corporate empire. But Alexander’s dream of signing Josie to a recording contract meets resistance from Cabot Media’s powerful senior vice president Alexandra (Hyde), who also happens to be his twin sister. Josie and Katy’s roommate Jorge works at his family’s bodega and has his eye on Broadway, but after a series of rejections, he hopes to take his drag performance career as Ginger to the next level. The mysterious Pepper Smith plans to open her own version of Andy Warhol’s Factory. She has the connections, but no one seems to know where she got her money — or if she really has any at all.

Katy struggles to manage the pressures of her day job at Lacy’s Department Store and her very demanding boss, Gloria (LaNasa), who is a legendary personal shopper. But Katy has the support of her longtime boyfriend, KO Kelly (Holtz), who has his own dream of becoming a professional boxer. As these aspiring artists take on the runway, the recording studio, Broadway, and the NYC social scene, they will find more than just a career in the big city — they’ll find long-lasting friendship.”