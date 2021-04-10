‘Legacies’ Season 3 Episode 10 Photos: “All’s Well That Ends Well” Preview

The CW’s Legacies season three episode nine found Landon geeking out over the monster of the week being a gremlin. Episode 10’s creature – a banshee – is much more terrifying. Directed by Jeffrey Hunt from a script by Thomas Brandon and Price Peterson, episode 10 will air on April 15, 2021.

The cast includes Danielle Rose Russell plays Hope Mikaelson, Jenny Boyd is Lizzie Saltzman, Kaylee Bryant is Josie Saltzman, Quincy Fouse plays Milton “MG” Greasley, and Aria Shahghasemi stars as Landon Kirby. Peyton Alex Smith is Rafael, Chris Lee is Kaleb, Leo Howard is Ethan Mac, Ben Levin is Jed, and Matthew Davis plays Alaric Saltzman.

“All’s Well That Ends Well” Plot: IMPENDING DOOM — After capturing a new monster at the school, Hope (Russell) and the Super Squad learn some terrifying news about one of their own. A surprise visit from Lizzie (Boyd) gives Josie (Bryant) some much-needed courage. MG (Fouse) and Ethan (Howard) team up to help others.

Series Description, Courtesy of The CW:

Set in The Salvatore Boarding School for the Young & Gifted, and within The Vampire Diaries universe, Legacies tells the ongoing story of a new generation of supernatural students as they learn what it means to be special in a society that wouldn’t understand their gifts.

In season two, Hope Mikaelson returned to a world that had forgotten she ever existed and reunited with her former Headmaster, Alaric Saltzman. Working together, Hope and Dr. Saltzman ultimately rejoined The Salvatore School to lead their Super Squad of powerful vampires, witches and werewolves, including Lizzie & Josie Saltzman, MG, Rafael, and Kaleb and even a Phoenix, her true love Landon, into battle against a dizzying horde of fantastic and deadly monsters birthed from the Malivore Pit … and their old nemesis, The Necromancer, who was determined to resurrect Malivore.

As season three begins, Hope has risked everything to pull her friends back from the brink of a monstrous prophecy that threatened to doom them all. But when a heartbreaking loss shatters her whole world, Hope Mikaelson will be forced to fight fate itself.