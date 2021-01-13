‘The Good Doctor’ Season 4 Episode 7 Photos, Plot, Trailer, and Air Date

Season four of ABC’s critically acclaimed, award-winning medical drama The Good Doctor continues with episode seven, “The Uncertainty Principle.” Episode seven was directed by Gary Hawes and written by Doris Egan and will air on Monday, January 18, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT.

The cast of season four includes Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, Antonia Thomas as Dr. Claire Browne, Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews, and Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman. Christina Chang plays Dr. Audrey Lim, Fiona Gubelmann is Dr. Morgan Reznick, Will Yun Lee is Dr. Alex Park and Paige Spara stars as Lea Dilallo.

Guest stars include Brian Marc as Dr. Enrique Guerin, Bria Samoné Henderson, Noah Galvin as Dr. Asher Wolke, Summer Brown as Dr. Olivia Jackson, and Elfina Luk as Nurse Villanueva.

“The Uncertainty Principle” Plot: Dr. Morgan Reznik discovers her patient’s wealth and obsession with extending his life is a dangerous mix that could end up costing more than he can afford.

Series Description, Courtesy of ABC:

Dr. Shaun Murphy, a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, continues to use his extraordinary medical gifts at St. Bonaventure Hospital’s surgical unit. As his friendships deepen, Shaun tackles the world of dating for the first time and continues to work harder than he ever has before, navigating his environment to prove to his colleagues that his talents as a surgeon will save lives.