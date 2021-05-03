‘Mayans M.C.’ Receives a Fourth Season Order from FX

FX officially announced Mayans M.C. will return for a fourth season. The announcement came with just two episodes left to air in season three of the Sons of Anarchy spinoff.

Season four is expected to air in 2022.

“I am deeply indebted to everyone at FX and 20th for allowing us to continue to tell the stories of the characters that Kurt (Sutter) and I created and whom our cast and crew took to new heights in season 3,” said co-creator and executive producer Elgin James. “In season 4 we look forward to diving deeper into each character’s truths, exploring the danger of the combustible world they inhabit, and for each writer, cast member and crew to stake out our place as storytellers.”

The cast of season three includes JD Pardo, Clayton Cardenas, Carla Baratta, Danny Pino, and Michael Irby. Raoul Max Trujillo, Richard Cabral, Emilio Rivera, Sarah Bolger, and Sulem Calderon also star in the current crazy season.

“Elgin James, his creative collaborators, this incredible cast and crew delivered on another epic season of Mayans M.C.,” said Nick Grad, President, Original Programming, FX Entertainment. “Through three seasons, Mayans has told stories that resonate well beyond the border where the club thrives and survives, inviting fans inside their world and giving them a seat at the table.”

The Season 3 Plot, Courtesy of FX:

Mayans M.C. follows the life of Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes (Pardo), a newly patched member of the Mayans M.C. charter on the Cali/Mexi border. Once the golden boy with the American Dream in his grasp, EZ and his brother Angel (Cardenas) are closer than ever after uncovering the truth behind their mother’s murder while their father Felipe (Olmos) struggles to reconcile the choices he and his sons have made.

After U.S. Assistant District Attorney Lincoln Potter (Ray McKinnon) threatens to deport Felipe, EZ and Angel chose to leverage incriminating information to protect him rather than to free rebel leader Adelita (Baratta) from federal custody, leaving her to give birth to Angel’s son while in handcuffs. Meanwhile, Miguel Galindo (Pino) is left reeling over the loss of his mother to an apparent suicide, while others quietly suspect foul play.

