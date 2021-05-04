‘The Blacklist’ Season 8 Episode 16 Photos: “Nicholas Obenrader” Preview

By
Rebecca Murray
-

The promo video for NBC’s The Blacklist season eight episode 16 teases details on Red’s new recruit. Episode 16, “Nicholas Obenrader,” will air on May 7, 2021.

The cast of The Blacklist is led by James Spader as Raymond “Red” Reddington and Megan Boone as Elizabeth Keen. Diego Klattenhoff plays Donald Ressler, Amir Arison is Aram Mojtabai, Hisham Tawfiq is Dembe Zuma, and Harry Lennix stars as Harold Cooper.

Season 5 Description, Courtesy of NBC:

With his back against the wall, Raymond Reddington (Spader) faces his most formidable enemy yet: Elizabeth Keen (Boone). Aligned with her mother, infamous Russian spy Katarina Rostova, Liz must decide how far she is willing to go to find out why Reddington has entered her life and what his endgame really is. The fallout between Reddington and Keen will have devastating consequences for all that lie in their wake, including the Task Force they helped to create.

The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 16
James Spader as Raymond “Red” Reddington, Hisham Tawfiq as Dembe Zuma, and Nick Westrate as Nicholas Obenrader in ‘The Blacklist’ season 8 episode 16 (Photo by: Sony Pictures Television)
The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 16
Laura Sohn as Agent Alina Park in season 8 episode 16 (Photo by: Will Hart/NBC)
The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 16
Hisham Tawfiq as Dembe Zuma and Nick Westrate as Nicholas Obenrader in season 8 episode 16 (Photo by: Sony Pictures Television)
The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 16
James Spader as Raymond “Red” Reddington, Hisham Tawfiq as Dembe Zuma, and Diego Klattenhoff as Donald Ressler in season 8 episode 16 (Photo by: Sony Pictures Television)
The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 16
Rana Roy as Priya Laghari in season 8 episode 16 (Photo by: Will Hart/NBC)
The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 16
Megan Boone as Liz Keen and Rana Roy as Priya Laghari in season 8 episode 16 (Photo by: Will Hart/NBC)
The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 16
Megan Boone as Liz Keen in season 8 episode 16 (Photo by: Will Hart/NBC)




RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR