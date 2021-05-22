‘Station 19’ Season 4 Episode 15 Photos: “Say Her Name” Preview

ABC’s Station 19 continues season four with episode 15, an episode that finds one of the team responding to a fire that hits close to home. Episode 15, “Say Her Name,” will air on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 8pm ET/PT.

The season four cast includes Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andy Herrera, Jason George as Ben Warren, Boris Kodjoe as Captain Robert Sullivan, and Grey Damon as Jack Gibson. Barrett Doss plays Victoria Hughes, Jay Hayden is Travis Montgomery, Okieriete Onaodowan is Dean Miller, Danielle Savre is Maya Bishop, and Stefania Spampinato stars as Carina DeLuca.

Episode 15 guest stars include Carlos Miranda, Rick Worthy, Svetlana Efremova, Golden Brooks, Teddy Van Ee, Ian Stanley, and Rodrigo Rojas.

“Say Her Name” Plot: When Vic helps her parents through a devastating loss, they have a long overdue conversation about the anguish of being Black in America.