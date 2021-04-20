‘9-1-1’ Season 4 Episode 10 Photos: “Parenthood” Preview

The team responds to a birthday party gone wrong, among other emergencies, on season four episode 10 of Fox’s 9-1-1. Episode 10, “Parenthood,” will air Monday, April 26, 2021 at 8pm ET/PT.

Season four’s cast includes executive producer Angela Bassett as Athena Grant, executive producer Peter Krause as Bobby Nash, and Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Kendall. Oliver Stark plays Evan “Buck” Buckley, Aisha Hinds is Henrietta “Hen” Wilson, Kenneth Choi is Howie “Chimney” Han, Ryan Guzman plays Eddie Diaz, and Rockmond Dunbar is Michael Grant.

“Parenthood” Plot: The 118 responds to a series of calls dealing with parents and their children, including a disastrous birthday party thrown by a mommy blogger. Meanwhile, Athena and Michael talk to May about her past suicide attempt, Chimney and Maddie adjust to life with their newborn, and Hen and Karen are emotionally shattered as their foster daughter, Nia, is reunited with her birth mother.

Series Description, Courtesy of Fox:

Creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear reimagine the procedural drama with 9-1-1, exploring the high-pressure experiences of police officers, firefighters and dispatchers who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking and heart-stopping situations. These emergency responders must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in their own lives.