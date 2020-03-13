FBI Season 2 Episode 18 Photos: Preview of the FBI: Most Wanted Crossover

The cast of FBI: Most Wanted guest stars in a special two-part FBI season two crossover airing March 24, 2020. Season two episode 18, “American Dreams,” was directed by Terry Miller from a script by David Amann.

FBI: Most Wanted‘s Julian McMahon, Roxy Sternberg, Kellen Lutz, Keisha Castle-Hughes, and Nathaniel Arcand guest star. The episode 18 guest cast also includes Roshawn Franklin, Vedette Lim, John Sousa, Rosie Benton, Samantha Soule, Chris Barnes, and Rick Faugno.

The season two cast of FBI includes Missy Peregrym as Special Agent Maggie Bell, Zeeko Zaki as Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan, Ebonée Noel as Kristen Chazal, Alana De La Garza as Isobel Castille, John Boyd as Stuart Scola, and Jeremy Sisto as Jubal Valentine.

“American Dreams” Plot – Jess LaCroix (Julian McMahon) and his team come to help OA find a fugitive LaCroix arrested years ago after a bus with 26 students goes missing and he’s the main suspect, on the first part of a special two-part crossover.







The FBI Plot, Courtesy of CBS:

“FBI is a fast-paced drama about the inner workings of the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. This elite unit brings to bear all their talents, intellect and technical expertise on major cases in order to keep New York and the country safe. Born into a multigenerational law enforcement family, Special Agent Maggie Bell commits deeply to the people she works with as well as those she protects. Her partner is Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan, a West Point graduate via Bushwick who spent two years undercover for the DEA before being cherry-picked by the FBI.

Overseeing them is Special Agent in Charge, Isobel Castille, who operates under intense pressure and has undeniable command authority. The team also includes Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine, the nerve center of the office whose ability to easily relate to and engage with both superiors and subordinates makes him a master motivator. Kristen Chazal is the team’s most valued resource, a brilliant analyst recruited straight out of university who can piece together the big picture faster than anyone. These first-class agents tenaciously investigate cases of tremendous magnitude, including terrorism, organized crime and counterintelligence.”