FBI Season 2 Episode 17 Photos: Preview of “Broken Promises”

CBS’s FBI will be taking a couple of weeks off, with the next new episode scheduled for March 9, 2020. Season two episode 17, “Broken Promises,” was directed by Olivia Newman from a script by Tamara Jaron.

Episode 17 guest stars include Yasmine Aker, Roshawn Franklin, Taylor Anthony Miller, Ty Jones, Jelani Alladin, Carolyn Holding, Kevin Carrigan, and Manny Galan. Van Hansis, Joe Carroll, Bianca Laverne Jones, Samantha Wendorf, Danielle Alonzo, Ellen Bryan, Tom Paolino, Megan Allison Hayes, and Paul Scanlan also guest star in “Broken Promises.”

The season two cast includes Missy Peregrym as Special Agent Maggie Bell, Zeeko Zaki as Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan, Ebonée Noel as Kristen Chazal, Alana De La Garza as Isobel Castille, John Boyd as Stuart Scola, and Jeremy Sisto as Jubal Valentine.

“Broken Promises” Plot – When the team is called to the scene of a murder, they quickly suspect political motivation, but when another murder occurs, they work to uncover a common thread before more bodies pile up. Also, Maggie contemplates a decision that could affect her entire career.







The FBI Plot, Courtesy of CBS:

“FBI is a fast-paced drama about the inner workings of the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. This elite unit brings to bear all their talents, intellect and technical expertise on major cases in order to keep New York and the country safe. Born into a multigenerational law enforcement family, Special Agent Maggie Bell commits deeply to the people she works with as well as those she protects. Her partner is Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan, a West Point graduate via Bushwick who spent two years undercover for the DEA before being cherry-picked by the FBI.

Overseeing them is Special Agent in Charge, Isobel Castille, who operates under intense pressure and has undeniable command authority. The team also includes Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine, the nerve center of the office whose ability to easily relate to and engage with both superiors and subordinates makes him a master motivator. Kristen Chazal is the team’s most valued resource, a brilliant analyst recruited straight out of university who can piece together the big picture faster than anyone. These first-class agents tenaciously investigate cases of tremendous magnitude, including terrorism, organized crime and counterintelligence.”