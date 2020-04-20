‘Riverdale’ Season 4 Episode 18 Photos: Preview of “Lynchian”

The CW’s Riverdale season four episode 17 nailed the Hedwig and the Angry Inch musical numbers. But even the outstanding work by the cast (and costume designer) during the numbers couldn’t compete with the episode’s bombshell twist…Archie and Betty kissed! And this time it was the real deal.

Up next, season four episode 18, “Lynchian.” Directed by Steve Adelson from a script by Ariana Jackson and Brian E. Paterson, episode 18 will air on April 29, 2020.

The season four cast is led by KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, and Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones. Madelaine Petsch is Cheryl Blossom, Marisol Nichols is Hermione Lodge, Mӓdchen Amick is Alice Cooper, Casey Cott is Kevin Keller, Mark Consuelos is Hiram Lodge, Skeet Ulrich is FP Jones, Charles Melton is Reggie Mantle, and Vanessa Morgan plays Toni Topaz.

“Chapter Seventy-Five: Lynchian” Plot – SIMPLER TIMES — Jughead (Sprouse) and Charles (guest star Wyatt Nash) follow a new lead after the contents of the latest videotape takes a sinister turn. Meanwhile, Kevin (Cott), Reggie (Melton) and Fangs (guest star Drew Ray Tanner) take their latest business venture to the next level, while Cheryl (Petsch) and Veronica’s (Mendes) maple rum business faces a new threat.

Finally, Archie (Apa) and Betty (Reinhart) contemplate their next steps.





