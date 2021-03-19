‘Station 19’ Season 4 Episode 8 Photos: “Make No Mistake” Preview

Gamechanging secrets will be revealed on season four episode eight of ABC’s primetime drama Station 19. Episode eight, “Make No Mistake, He’s Mine,” is set to air on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 8pm ET/PT.

Sylvia Kwan, Carlos Miranda, and Lachlan Buchanan guest star.

The season four cast includes Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andy Herrera, Jason George as Ben Warren, Boris Kodjoe as Captain Robert Sullivan, and Grey Damon as Jack Gibson. Barrett Doss plays Victoria Hughes, Jay Hayden is Travis Montgomery, Okieriete Onaodowan is Dean Miller, Danielle Savre is Maya Bishop, and Stefania Spampinato stars as Carina DeLuca.

“Make No Mistake, He’s Mine” Plot: Vic’s love life is complicated again as she learns of a shocking secret. Meanwhile, Andy grows frustrated at Sullivan for undermining her authority, and Maya struggles to keep her jealousy at bay when one of Carina’s old flames comes to visit.