‘Station 19’ Season 4 Episode 14 Photos: “Comfortably Numb” Preview

Relationship issues are front and center on ABC’s Station 19 season four episode 14. “Comfortably Numb” will air on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 8pm ET/PT.

The season four cast includes Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andy Herrera, Jason George as Ben Warren, Boris Kodjoe as Captain Robert Sullivan, and Grey Damon as Jack Gibson. Barrett Doss plays Victoria Hughes, Jay Hayden is Travis Montgomery, Okieriete Onaodowan is Dean Miller, Danielle Savre is Maya Bishop, and Stefania Spampinato stars as Carina DeLuca.

Episode 14 guest stars include Gabriella Pession, Colleen Foy, Ansel Sluyther-Obidos, Jayne Taina, Rochelle Zimmerman, and Farah Merani. Darri Ingolfsson, Dhruv Uday Singh, Anil Kumar, Drew Rausch, Barry Brisco, Toccarra Cash, Noah Gerry, and Hilary Ward also guest star.

“Comfortably Numb” Plot: Ben finally faces the health issues he has been putting off. Meanwhile, Jack and Inara help their neighbor out of a trashy situation, and Carina and Maya reevaluate their relationship.