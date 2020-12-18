‘S.W.A.T.’ Season 4 Episode 7: Photos, Air Date, Plot and Cast

CBS’s S.W.A.T. returns from its winter break with season four episode seven, “Under Fire.” Directed by Jann Turner from a script by Andrew Dettman, episode seven will air on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT.

Shemar Moore leads the cast as Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson, Alex Russell plays Jim Street, Jay Harrington is David “Deacon” Kay, and Lina Esco plays Christina “Chris” Alonso. Kenny Johnson stars as Dominique Luca, David Lim is Victor Tan, Patrick St. Esprit is Commander Robert Hicks, and Amy Farrington plays Lieutenant Piper Lynch. Lou Ferrigno, Jr. recurs as Rocker, Laura James is Molly, Otis Gallop is Stevens, and Lyndie Greenwood is Erika.

Roberto Sanchez, Kimberly Fox, Moe Irvin, Colin McCalla, Tim Griffin, Kevin Christy, and Susan Santiago guest star.

“Under Fire” Plot: The SWAT team goes on the hunt for a sniper who is targeting the Los Angeles Fire Department by setting fires around the city to lure in unsuspecting engine companies. Also, the rivalry between Chris, Street and Tan ratchets up when Tan finds out there’s an internal betting pool on which of them will win the SWAT leadership competition. And, Street and Molly’s relationship is strained by his complicated history with his imprisoned mother.

Series Description, Courtesy of CBS:

Inspired by the television series and the feature film, S.W.A.T. stars Shemar Moore as a former Marine and locally born and raised S.W.A.T. sergeant, tasked to run a specialized tactical unit that is the last stop in law enforcement in Los Angeles. Torn between loyalty to where he was raised and allegiance to his brothers in blue, Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson strives to bridge the divide between his two worlds and acclimate to his new duties as the legal guardian of a teenager.