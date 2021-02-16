9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 6 Photos, Plot Details, and Trailer

Fox’s 9-1-1 season four episode six finds the 118 buying into their firehouse superstition and preparing for a jam-packed shift. Episode six – appropriately titled “Jinx” – will air on Monday, February 22, 2021 at 8pm ET/PT.

Season four’s cast includes executive producer Angela Bassett as Athena Grant, executive producer Peter Krause as Bobby Nash, and Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Kendall. Oliver Stark plays Evan “Buck” Buckley, Aisha Hinds is Henrietta “Hen” Wilson, Kenneth Choi is Howie “Chimney” Han, Ryan Guzman plays Eddie Diaz, and Rockmond Dunbar is Michael Grant.

“Jinx” Plot: The 118 believes their fabled firehouse superstition has come true when they have the day from hell with a never-ending series of bizarre emergency calls – Athena is in hot pursuit of a 118 firetruck; a man who duct-taped himself to freeway billboard, a garage full of fireworks and a restaurant manager destroying his own business. Meanwhile, Eddie feels a spark with Christopher’s former teacher, but admits to Bobby he may not be ready to move on in his personal life just yet.

Series Description, Courtesy of Fox:

Creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear reimagine the procedural drama with 9-1-1, exploring the high-pressure experiences of police officers, firefighters and dispatchers who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking and heart-stopping situations. These emergency responders must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in their own lives.