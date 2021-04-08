‘A Million Little Things’ Season 3 Episode 10 Photos, Plot and Trailer

ABC’s A Million Little Things season three episode 10 addresses a disturbing encounter Sophie has with her guitar teacher. Episode 10, “trust me,” will air on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT.

The cast of season three includes David Giuntoli as Eddie Saville, Romany Malco as Rome Howard, Allison Miller as Maggie Bloom, Christina Moses as Regina Howard, Grace Park as Katherine Saville, and James Roday Rodriguez as Gary Mendez. Stephanie Szostak is Delilah Dixon, Floriana Lima is Darcy Cooper, Tristan Byon is Theo Saville, Lizzy Greene as Sophie Dixon, and Chance Hurstfield as Danny Dixon.

Episode 10 guest stars include Andrew Leeds as Peter Benoit, Bobbi-Jean Charlton as Jackie, Lou Beatty Jr. as Walter, Erin Karpluk as Anna Benoit, and Andrea Savage as Dr. Stacy.

“trust me” Plot: Sophie is distraught after a disturbing encounter, and Gary calls in Maggie and Regina for support. Meanwhile, Eddie makes an unexpected friend.

The Season 3 Plot, Courtesy of ABC:

Friendship isn’t a big thing. It’s a million little things. Our gang ended last season with many challenges in front of them. In season three, we’ll see our group of friends once again lean on each other in ways that are both moving and aspirational—something we could all use right now.