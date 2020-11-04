‘A Million Little Things’ Season 3 Episode 1 Photos, Plot Details and Cast

ABC’s set a November 19, 2020 premiere date for season three of the popular primetime drama, A Million Little Things. In support of its upcoming premiere, the network’s just released new photos from season three episode one which was directed by Nina Lopez-Corrado from a script by DJ Nash and Michelle Leibel.

New season three episodes air on Thursdays at 10pm ET/PT.

The cast of season three includes David Giuntoli as Eddie Saville, Romany Malco as Rome Howard, Allison Miller as Maggie Bloom, Christina Moses as Regina Howard, Grace Park as Katherine Saville, and James Roday Rodriguez as Gary Mendez. Stephanie Szostak is Delilah Dixon, Floriana Lima is Darcy Cooper, Tristan Byon is Theo Saville, Lizzy Greene as Sophie Dixon and Chance Hurstfield as Danny Dixon also star.

Guest stars include Chris Geere as Jamie, Gerard Plunkett as Reverend Stewart, and Greta Carew-Johns as Cassie.

“hit & run” Plot: In the aftermath of Eddie’s car accident, Katherine leans on their beloved group of friends for support. Meanwhile, Rome and Regina face a tough decision about the future of their family, and Delilah sees how her kids are thriving and wants the same for herself. Maggie jump starts her new life in Oxford, while Gary continues to navigate his new relationship with Darcy on the season premiere.

The Season 3 Plot, Courtesy of ABC:

Friendship isn’t a big thing. It’s a million little things. Our gang ended last season with many challenges in front of them. In season three, we’ll see our group of friends once again lean on each other in ways that are both moving and aspirational—something we could all use right now.