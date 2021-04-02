‘A Million Little Things’ Season 3 Episode 9 Photos: “lost sheep” Preview

ABC’s primetime drama A Million Little Things will be moving from its Thursday spot to the Wednesdays at 10pm ET/PT timeslot beginning with season three episode nine. Directed by Nina Lopez-Corrado, episode nine – “the lost sheep” – airs on April 7, 2021.

The cast of season three includes David Giuntoli as Eddie Saville, Romany Malco as Rome Howard, Allison Miller as Maggie Bloom, Christina Moses as Regina Howard, Grace Park as Katherine Saville, and James Roday Rodriguez as Gary Mendez. Stephanie Szostak is Delilah Dixon, Floriana Lima is Darcy Cooper, Tristan Byon is Theo Saville, Lizzy Greene as Sophie Dixon, and Chance Hurstfield as Danny Dixon.

Chris Geere, Terry Chen, Adam Swain, Lou Betty Jr, Bobbi Charlton, and Andrea Savage guest star.

“the lost sheep” Plot: When Eddie reveals his truth, Katherine suffers the consequences … again. Rome and Regina offer support to Tyrell and his mother, and Maggie and Jamie are forced to address their relationship status.

The Season 3 Plot, Courtesy of ABC:

Friendship isn’t a big thing. It’s a million little things. Our gang ended last season with many challenges in front of them. In season three, we’ll see our group of friends once again lean on each other in ways that are both moving and aspirational—something we could all use right now.