The final mission continues with Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. season seven episode two. Episode two, “Know Your Onions,” was directed by Eric Laneuville from a script by Craig Titley. “Know Your Onions” will air on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 10pm ET/PT.

The season seven cast includes Clark Gregg as Agent Phil Coulson, Ming-Na Wen as Agent Melinda May, Chloe Bennet as Daisy Johnson, and Elizabeth Henstridge as Agent Jemma Simmons. Iain De Caestecker plays Agent Leopold Fitz, Henry Simmons is Director Alphonso “Mack” MacKenzie, Natalia Cordova-Buckley is Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez, and Jeff Ward plays Deke Shaw.

Episode two guest stars include Joel Stoffer, Tobias Jelinek, Darren Barnet, Nora Zehetner, and Patton Oswalt.

“Know Your Onions” Plot: With the identity of the timeline-unraveling “thread” revealed, the team’s mission to protect him at all costs leads each agent to question their own values. Is preserving the future of the world as they know it worth the destruction they could prevent?

The Season 7 Plot, Courtesy of ABC:

Coulson and the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. are thrust backward in time and stranded in 1931 New York City. With the all-new Zephyr set to time-jump at any moment, the team must hurry to find out exactly what happened. If they fail, it would mean disaster for the past, present and future of the world.