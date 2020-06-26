‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ Season 7 Episode 6 Photos: Preview of “Adapt or Die”

The seventh and final season of ABC’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. continues with episode six, “Adapt or Die.” Episode six is set to air on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 10pm ET/PT.

The season seven cast includes Clark Gregg as Agent Phil Coulson, Ming-Na Wen as Agent Melinda May, Chloe Bennet as Daisy Johnson, and Elizabeth Henstridge as Agent Jemma Simmons. Iain De Caestecker plays Agent Leopold Fitz, Henry Simmons is Director Alphonso “Mack” MacKenzie, Natalia Cordova-Buckley is Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez, and Jeff Ward plays Deke Shaw.

Episode six guest stars include Joel Stoffer, Tamara Taylor, Tobias Jelinek, Thomas E. Sullivan, Paulina Bugembe, Dawan Owens, Sedale Threatt Jr., Shakira Berrera, Patrick Warburton, and Enver Gjokaj.

“Adapt or Die” Plot – The stakes are higher than ever when, after blowing their cover and damaging the Zephyr in the process, the team must scramble to rescue Mack’s parents, save S.H.I.E.L.D. from a chronicom infestation, and fix the ship … all before the next time-jump.

Meanwhile, Daisy and Sousa find themselves at a disadvantage against a power-hungry Nathaniel Malick and his goons, and Coulson will have to do the thing he does best in order to save the future.

The Season 7 Plot, Courtesy of ABC:

Coulson and the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. are thrust backward in time and stranded in 1931 New York City. With the all-new Zephyr set to time-jump at any moment, the team must hurry to find out exactly what happened. If they fail, it would mean disaster for the past, present and future of the world.