‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ Season 7 Episode 5 Photos: Preview of “A Trout in the Milk”

Patrick Warburton returns to guest star in ABC’s Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. season seven episode five. Directed by Stan Brooks from a script by Iden Baghdadchi, “A Trout in the Milk” will air on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 10pm ET/PT.

The season seven cast includes Clark Gregg as Agent Phil Coulson, Ming-Na Wen as Agent Melinda May, Chloe Bennet as Daisy Johnson, and Elizabeth Henstridge as Agent Jemma Simmons. Iain De Caestecker plays Agent Leopold Fitz, Henry Simmons is Director Alphonso “Mack” MacKenzie, Natalia Cordova-Buckley is Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez, and Jeff Ward plays Deke Shaw.

Episode five guest stars include Joel Stoffer, Tobias Jelinek, Thomas E. Sullivan, Neal Bledsoe, Dawan Owens, Cameron Palatas, Sedale Threatt Jr., Paulina Bugembe, and Enver Gjokaj.

“A Trout in the Milk” Plot: After a bumpy landing in the disco decade, the team – Daniel Sousa in tow – reunites with more than one familiar face at the S.H.I.E.L.D. hangout and discovers exactly how to dismantle the Chronicoms’ latest plan. But when they get too close for comfort, the Zephyr unexpectedly leaps forward again, this time to a date pivotal to not only the future of S.H.I.E.L.D. but to the future of Director Mack as well.

The Season 7 Plot, Courtesy of ABC:

Coulson and the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. are thrust backward in time and stranded in 1931 New York City. With the all-new Zephyr set to time-jump at any moment, the team must hurry to find out exactly what happened. If they fail, it would mean disaster for the past, present and future of the world.