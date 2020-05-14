ABC’s Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will kick off its seventh – and final – season on May 27, 2020 with episode one, “The New Deal.” New episodes of the final season will air on Wednesdays at 10pm ET/PT.

The season seven cast includes Clark Gregg as Agent Phil Coulson, Ming-Na Wen as Agent Melinda May, Chloe Bennet as Daisy Johnson, and Elizabeth Henstridge as Agent Jemma Simmons. Iain De Caestecker plays Agent Leopold Fitz, Henry Simmons is Director Alphonso “Mack” MacKenzie, Natalia Cordova-Buckley is Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez, and Jeff Ward plays Deke Shaw.

Episode one was directed by Kevin Tancharoen from a script by George Kitson. Patton Oswalt returns to guest star in the final season’s premiere. Oswalt previously appeared in episodes of season one, season two, and season four. Joel Stoffer, Tobias Jelinek, Joe Reegan, Nora Zehetner, Greg Finley, and Luke Baines also guest star.

“The New Deal” Plot – Coulson and the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. are thrust backward in time and stranded in 1931 New York City. With the all-new Zephyr set to time-jump at any moment, the team must hurry to find out exactly what happened. If they fail, it would mean disaster for the past, present and future of the world on the rip-roaring season premiere.