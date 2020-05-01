‘Station 19’ Season 3 Episode 15: Photos and Preview of “Bad Guy”

Season three of ABC’s action drama Station 19 continues with episode 15, “Bad Guy.” Directed by DeMane Davis from a script by Kiley Donovan, episode 15 will air on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 9pm ET/PT.

The cast of season three features Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andy Herrera, Jason George as Ben Warren, Boris Kodjoe as Captain Robert Sullivan, Grey Damon as Jack Gibson, and Barrett Doss as Victoria Hughes. Jay Hayden is Travis Montgomery, Okieriete Onaodowan is Dean Miller, Danielle Savre is Maya Bishop, and Miguel Sandoval is Captain Pruitt Herrera.

Episode 15 guest stars include Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey, Jesse Williams as Jackson Avery, Jake Borelli as Levi Schmidt, Pat Healy as Chief Dixon, Lachlan Buchanan as Emmett Dixon, and Stefania Spampinato as Carina DeLuca. Drew Rausch, Jennifer Kim, Peter Paige, Rebekah Kennedy, Mark Collier, Matthew Downs, Brenda Arteaga-Walsh, and Peter Onorati also guest star in “Bad Guy.”

”Bad Guy” Plot – Ben, Jackson and Emmett are put in a precarious and dangerous position with a potential victim. Andy’s search for more background on her family opens her eyes, and Vic and Travis are caught in the middle of a corruption scheme.







The Plot, Courtesy of ABC:

“Station 19 follows a group of heroic Seattle firefighters as they put their lives and hearts on the line. The latest series from the executive producers of Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal and How to Get Away with Murder takes us inside the tough, tight-knit and sometimes heartbreaking world of the city’s bravest first responders.”