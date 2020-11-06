‘This is Us’ Season 5 Episode 3 Photos: Preview of “Changes”

Season five of NBC’s This Is Us reflects the current state of the country, with Covid-19 and systemic racism prominent issues in episodes one and two. Season five episode three, “Changes,” continues to address important issues and is set to air on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 9pm ET/PT.

Returning cast members include Mandy Moore as Rebecca, Milo Ventimiglia as Jack, Justin Hartley as Kevin, Sterling K. Brown as Randall, and Chrissy Metz as Kate. Susan Kelechi Watson is Beth and Chris Sullivan stars as Toby.

“Changes” Plot: Kevin and Madison navigate their engagement as Kate and Toby take a big step in their adoption journey. Jack and Rebecca brace for puberty.

This Is Us Series Description, Courtesy of NBC:

Everyone has a family. And every family has a story. This Is Us chronicles the Pearson family across the decades: from Jack (Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Moore) as young parents in the 1980s to their kids (the big three), Kevin (Hartley), Kate (Metz) and Randall (Brown) searching for love and fulfillment in the present day along with Toby (Sullivan) and Beth (Kelechi Watson). This grounded, life-affirming dramedy reveals how the tiniest events in our lives impact who we become, and how the connections we share with each other can transcend time, distance and even death.







