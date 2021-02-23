9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 7 Photos, Cast, Plot and Trailer

Michael gets into trouble when he decides to spy on his neighbors on Fox’s 9-1-1 season four episode seven, “There Goes the Neighborhood.” Episode seven is set to air on Monday, March 1, 2021 at 8pm ET/PT.

Season four’s cast includes executive producer Angela Bassett as Athena Grant, executive producer Peter Krause as Bobby Nash, and Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Kendall. Oliver Stark plays Evan “Buck” Buckley, Aisha Hinds is Henrietta “Hen” Wilson, Kenneth Choi is Howie “Chimney” Han, Ryan Guzman plays Eddie Diaz, and Rockmond Dunbar is Michael Grant.

“There Goes the Neighborhood” Plot: The 118 rush to save a man pinned under a Humvee and a garage band that rocks out too hard. Enlisting Bobby and Athena’s help, Michael installs a new “rear window” and turns into an amateur detective after noticing strange behavior at a nearby apartment.

Meanwhile, Hen’s mother unexpectedly arrives and announces she is moving to LA, and Buck’s re-entry into the dating pool ends in disaster.

Series Description, Courtesy of Fox:

Creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear reimagine the procedural drama with 9-1-1, exploring the high-pressure experiences of police officers, firefighters and dispatchers who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking and heart-stopping situations. These emergency responders must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in their own lives.