‘The Good Doctor’ Season 4 Episode 2: Photos, Plot Details, and Cast Info

ABC’s The Good Doctor season four’s two-part premiere concludes with episode two, “Frontline Part 2.” Season four episode two was directed by Mike Listo from a script by David Shore and Liz Friedman and will air on Monday, November 9, 2020.

The cast of season four includes Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, Antonia Thomas as Dr. Claire Browne, Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews, and Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman. Christina Chang plays Dr. Audrey Lim, Fiona Gubelmann is Dr. Morgan Reznick, Will Yun Lee is Dr. Alex Park and Paige Spara stars as Lea Dilallo.

Ricky He, Sheila Kelley, Karin Konoval, Jennifer Birmingham Lee, Elfina Luk, Lochlyn Munro, Carly Pope, and Arlen Aguayo-Stewart guest star in episode two.

“Frontline Part 2” Plot: Dr. Shaun Murphy and Dr. Marcus Andrews determine that their patient has been infected with COVID-19. As they struggle to understand and get ahead of a constantly evolving virus, Shaun has a hard time balancing his fears and concerns about potentially jeopardizing Lea’s health and wanting to be with the woman he loves.

Meanwhile, Claire looks for a way to grieve Melendez’s death through her patients. In the COVID-19 ward, Dr. Morgan Reznick softens a little while tending to Nurse Petringa (Karin Konoval), who imparts a bit of wisdom from her 40+ year nursing career. Elsewhere, Dr. Alex Park and Mia (Jennifer Birmingham Lee) discuss their future together on an all-new episode of “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, NOV. 9 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.