‘S.W.A.T.’ Season 4 Episode 13 Photos: “Sins of the Fathers” Preview

The team’s on a mission to find a gang of mercenaries on CBS’s S.W.A.T. season four episode 13, “Sins of the Fathers.” Directed by Guy Ferland from a script by Munis Rashid and Alison Cross, episode 13 is set to air on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT.

Shemar Moore leads the cast as Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson, Alex Russell plays Jim Street, Jay Harrington is David “Deacon” Kay, and Lina Esco plays Christina “Chris” Alonso. Kenny Johnson stars as Dominique Luca, David Lim is Victor Tan, Patrick St. Esprit is Commander Robert Hicks, and Amy Farrington plays Lieutenant Piper Lynch. Lou Ferrigno, Jr. recurs as Rocker, Laura James is Molly, Otis Gallop is Stevens, and Lyndie Greenwood is Erika.

Guest stars include Arianna Ortiz, Adam Aalderks, John D’Aquino, Chris Browning, Brennan Keel Cook, and Christina Burdette. Shirley Jordan, Alexandra Fatovich, Linc Hand, Monib Abhat, Melvin Diggs, and David Bianchi also guest star in episode 13.

“Sins of the Fathers” Plot: The team works together to hunt down a deadly band of mercenaries hired by a wealthy CEO trying to leave the country before he’s arrested for running a massive Ponzi scheme. Also, Hondo is forced to confront his changing relationship with Darryl (Deshae Frost) as the teen grows closer to his father, and a grief-stricken Chris hits rock bottom.

Series Description, Courtesy of CBS:

Inspired by the television series and the feature film, S.W.A.T. stars Shemar Moore as a former Marine and locally born and raised S.W.A.T. sergeant, tasked to run a specialized tactical unit that is the last stop in law enforcement in Los Angeles. Torn between loyalty to where he was raised and allegiance to his brothers in blue, Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson strives to bridge the divide between his two worlds and acclimate to his new duties as the legal guardian of a teenager.