CBS’s FBI: Most Wanted continues its first season with episode four, “Caesar.” Directed by executive producer Fred Berner from a script by Kathy McCormick, episode four is set to air on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 10pm ET/PT.

“Caesar” guest stars include Danielle Deadwyler, Antoinettee Robinson, Brian Bradley Jr, Fedna Jacquet, Raigan Newton, J. Alphonse Nicholson, and Kane Brown. Aidan Ming Travis, Starla Benford, Jean Goto, Sheila Head, Ceazar Reyes, TJ Atoms, Mark DeMayo, Nick Basile, Avoince Hoyles, Keefe K. Grimes, Michael L. Price, Tangela Wilson, and Jelani Stuart also guest star in episode four.

Season one stars Julian McMahon as Jess LeCroix, Kellan Lutz as Kenny Crosby, Roxy Sternberg as Sheryll Barnes, Keisha Castle-Hughes as Hana Gibson, and Nathaniel Arcand as Clinton Skye.

“Caesar” Plot – Barnes goes on a dangerous undercover mission involving an ambitious gang leader who is plotting turf wars and massacres across the Bronx in a bid for more power.

The Season 1 Plot:

From Emmy Award-winning producer Dick Wolf and the team behind FBI and the Law & Order franchise, FBI: Most Wanted is a high-stakes drama that focuses on the Fugitive Task Force, which relentlessly tracks and captures the notorious criminals on the Bureau’s Most Wanted list. This group of highly skilled agents functions as a mobile undercover unit that’s always out in the field, tirelessly pursuing those who are most desperate to elude justice.

Overseeing the team is Jess LaCroix, a seasoned, enigmatic agent at the top of his game who is called upon to apprehend the most elusive and dangerous fugitives. His trusted crew includes Sheryll Barnes, an ex-NYPD detective with a psych degree and first-rate street smarts; analyst Hana Gibson, a master of data-mining and social engineering; communications expert Kenny Crosby, an Army intel vet Jess has taken under his wing; and Jess’ brother-in-law, Clinton Skye, a deadly marksman with a law degree. These elite agents are always at the ready to answer the call, picking up the trail to hunt down and catch the “most wanted.”