FBI: Most Wanted Season 1 Episode 7: Photos and Preview of “Ghost”

A father takes drastic measures to find his missing daughter in CBS’s FBI: Most Wanted season one episode seven. Directed by Jean de Segonzac from a script by Gina Gionfriddo and Jerome Hairston, episode seven will air on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 10pm ET/PT.

“Ghost” guest stars include Martin Sensmeier, Glen Gould, Tanis Parenteau, Julian Gopal, Jeff De Serrano, Kim Wuan, Tracy Friedman, and Olan Montgomery. Ben Rameaka, Robert Turano, Carolyn Faye Kramer, Rory Donovan, Peter Trojgaard, Peter Brensinger, Tatanka Means, Kumiko Konishi, Andre D. Jackson Jr., and James David Rich also guest star in episode seven.

Season one stars Julian McMahon as Jess LeCroix, Kellan Lutz as Kenny Crosby, Roxy Sternberg as Sheryll Barnes, Keisha Castle-Hughes as Hana Gibson, and Nathaniel Arcand as Clinton Skye. Yaya Gosselin, Lorne Cardinal, and Irene Bedard are season one recurring guest stars.

“Ghosts” Plot – After the disappearance of his daughter is ignored by local police, a Native American man decides to take matters into his own hands. When his search escalates to murder, the team must track him down before his crusade claims any more lives.







The Season 1 Plot:

From Emmy Award-winning producer Dick Wolf and the team behind FBI and the Law & Order franchise, FBI: Most Wanted is a high-stakes drama that focuses on the Fugitive Task Force, which relentlessly tracks and captures the notorious criminals on the Bureau’s Most Wanted list. This group of highly skilled agents functions as a mobile undercover unit that’s always out in the field, tirelessly pursuing those who are most desperate to elude justice.

Overseeing the team is Jess LaCroix, a seasoned, enigmatic agent at the top of his game who is called upon to apprehend the most elusive and dangerous fugitives. His trusted crew includes Sheryll Barnes, an ex-NYPD detective with a psych degree and first-rate street smarts; analyst Hana Gibson, a master of data-mining and social engineering; communications expert Kenny Crosby, an Army intel vet Jess has taken under his wing; and Jess’ brother-in-law, Clinton Skye, a deadly marksman with a law degree. These elite agents are always at the ready to answer the call, picking up the trail to hunt down and catch the “most wanted.”