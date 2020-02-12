FBI: Most Wanted Season 1 Episode 6 Photos: Preview of “Prophet”

The team deals with a dangerous cult leader in CBS’s FBI: Most Wanted season one episode six. Directed by Rose Troche from a script by Richard Sweren, episode six will air on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 10pm ET/PT.

Episode six guest stars include Jonathan Scarfe, Joanna Wicker, Elizabeth Scopel, Luke Slattery, Christopher Ryan Grant, Charlotte Schweiger, PJ Benjamin, Cam Kornman, Leonidas Ocampo, Mallory Betchel, Liam Garten, Colleen Clinton, and Michiko Sasaki. Lisha McKoy, Bianca Sanchez, Lance Roberts, Jake Soister, Kevin Orton, Christine Sherrill, Lisa Janae, Anna Van Patten, Valencia Yearwood, and Andrew Elvis Miller also guest star in “Prophet.”

Season one stars Julian McMahon as Jess LeCroix, Kellan Lutz as Kenny Crosby, Roxy Sternberg as Sheryll Barnes, Keisha Castle-Hughes as Hana Gibson, and Nathaniel Arcand as Clinton Skye. Yaya Gosselin, Lorne Cardinal, and Irene Bedard are season one recurring guest stars.

“Prophet” Plot – A cult leader and his most trusted followers go on the run after he orders the murder of his own family. As Jess and the team race to find them, they uncover the self-proclaimed prophet’s conman past.







The Season 1 Plot:

From Emmy Award-winning producer Dick Wolf and the team behind FBI and the Law & Order franchise, FBI: Most Wanted is a high-stakes drama that focuses on the Fugitive Task Force, which relentlessly tracks and captures the notorious criminals on the Bureau’s Most Wanted list. This group of highly skilled agents functions as a mobile undercover unit that’s always out in the field, tirelessly pursuing those who are most desperate to elude justice.

Overseeing the team is Jess LaCroix, a seasoned, enigmatic agent at the top of his game who is called upon to apprehend the most elusive and dangerous fugitives. His trusted crew includes Sheryll Barnes, an ex-NYPD detective with a psych degree and first-rate street smarts; analyst Hana Gibson, a master of data-mining and social engineering; communications expert Kenny Crosby, an Army intel vet Jess has taken under his wing; and Jess’ brother-in-law, Clinton Skye, a deadly marksman with a law degree. These elite agents are always at the ready to answer the call, picking up the trail to hunt down and catch the “most wanted.”