An accidental shooting poses a moral dilemma for the team on CBS’s FBI: Most Wanted season two episode 12, “Criminal Justice.” Episode 12 was directed by Milena Govich from a script by Richard Sweren and will air on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT.

Julian McMahon stars as Supervisory Special Agent Jess LaCroix, Kellan Lutz plays Special Agent Kenny Crosby, Roxy Sternberg is Special Agent Sheryll Barnes, Keisha Castle-Hughes is Special Agent Hana Gibson, and Nathaniel Arcand plays Special Agent Clinton Skye.

Episode 12 guest stars include Gbenga Akinnagbe, Ryan Sands, Gregory Gibson, Michael Dempsey, Joey Sorge, and Tommy Bo.

“Criminal Justice” Plot: When a young man accidentally shoots a cop in self-defense and goes on the run, the team members find themselves in a moral dilemma on the best way to carry out justice. Also, Barnes and her wife struggle with their plans to have another child.

The Season 2 Plot, Courtesy of CBS:

From Emmy Award winner Dick Wolf and the team behind FBI and the Law & Order brand, FBI: Most Wanted is a high-stakes drama that focuses on the Fugitive Task Force, an elite unit that relentlessly pursues and captures the notorious criminals on the Bureau’s Most Wanted list. Led by Supervisory Special Agent Jess LaCroix, an expert tracker and profiler with a complicated past, the team includes: Special Agent Sheryll Barnes, a former NYPD detective and forensics expert who is raising a child with her new wife; Special Agent Clinton Skye, the spiritual glue of the team and surveillance guru who was recruited by his brother-in-law, Jess; Special Agent Hana Gibson, a gifted millennial computer whiz with a sharp wit and mad hacking skills; and Special Agent Kenny Crosby, a young Army vet and brash Oklahoma farm boy who specializes in weapons and tactics.

Always in the field and always on the run, FBI: Most Wanted is a weekly adrenaline shot about the thrill of the chase.








