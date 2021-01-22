‘FBI: Most Wanted’ Season 2 Episode 5 Photos, Plot, Cast and Air Date

The team takes on a rogue militia group on CBS’s FBI: Most Wanted season two episode five, “The Line.” Directed by Jean De Segonzac from a script by Dwain Worrell, episode five is set to air on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT.

Julian McMahon stars as Supervisory Special Agent Jess LaCroix, Kellan Lutz plays Special Agent Kenny Crosby, Roxy Sternberg is Special Agent Sheryll Barnes, Keisha Castle-Hughes is Special Agent Hana Gibson, and Nathaniel Arcand plays Special Agent Clinton Skye.

Episode five guest stars include Chris Tardio, Steve Cirbus, Mimi Michaels, Brandon Oakes, Sky Lakota-Lynch, Brian Wolfe, Christopher Haag, and Sidney DuPont. Sam Shoulder, Nokomis Logsdon, Frankie Montero, Seth Jose Guerra, Ashley Reddy, Melodie Wolford, Tom Paolino, and Jason Martin also guest star.

“The Line” Plot: After a rogue militia group opens fire on several teenagers crossing the Canadian border into the U.S., the team races to find the ringleader and his final target. Also, Jess’ relationship with his father, Byron (Terry O’Quinn), reaches a breaking point.

The Season 2 Plot, Courtesy of CBS:

From Emmy Award winner Dick Wolf and the team behind FBI and the Law & Order brand, FBI: Most Wanted is a high-stakes drama that focuses on the Fugitive Task Force, an elite unit that relentlessly pursues and captures the notorious criminals on the Bureau’s Most Wanted list. Led by Supervisory Special Agent Jess LaCroix, an expert tracker and profiler with a complicated past, the team includes: Special Agent Sheryll Barnes, a former NYPD detective and forensics expert who is raising a child with her new wife; Special Agent Clinton Skye, the spiritual glue of the team and surveillance guru who was recruited by his brother-in-law, Jess; Special Agent Hana Gibson, a gifted millennial computer whiz with a sharp wit and mad hacking skills; and Special Agent Kenny Crosby, a young Army vet and brash Oklahoma farm boy who specializes in weapons and tactics.

Always in the field and always on the run, FBI: Most Wanted is a weekly adrenaline shot about the thrill of the chase.