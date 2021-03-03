FBI: Most Wanted Season 2 Episode 8 Photos, Cast, Trailer and Plot

Miguel Gomez joins the cast of CBS’s FBI: Most Wanted on season two episode eight, “Vanished.” Gomez will be introduced as Special Agent Ivan Ortiz when episode eight airs on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT.

Julian McMahon stars as Supervisory Special Agent Jess LaCroix, Kellan Lutz plays Special Agent Kenny Crosby, Roxy Sternberg is Special Agent Sheryll Barnes, Keisha Castle-Hughes is Special Agent Hana Gibson, and Nathaniel Arcand plays Special Agent Clinton Skye.

Robert Eli, Finn Brown, Zack Gafin, Tyler Hubbard, Lenne Klingaman, James Anthony McBride, Kittson O’Neill, Duke Lafoon, and Brad Bellamy guest star.

“Vanished” Plot: The team welcomes a new member as they begin their hunt for a repeat offender and the child he kidnapped after murdering the boy’s single mother. Also, Jess tries to move past the awkward exchange he had with Sarah during their last encounter.

The Season 2 Plot, Courtesy of CBS:

From Emmy Award winner Dick Wolf and the team behind FBI and the Law & Order brand, FBI: Most Wanted is a high-stakes drama that focuses on the Fugitive Task Force, an elite unit that relentlessly pursues and captures the notorious criminals on the Bureau’s Most Wanted list. Led by Supervisory Special Agent Jess LaCroix, an expert tracker and profiler with a complicated past, the team includes: Special Agent Sheryll Barnes, a former NYPD detective and forensics expert who is raising a child with her new wife; Special Agent Clinton Skye, the spiritual glue of the team and surveillance guru who was recruited by his brother-in-law, Jess; Special Agent Hana Gibson, a gifted millennial computer whiz with a sharp wit and mad hacking skills; and Special Agent Kenny Crosby, a young Army vet and brash Oklahoma farm boy who specializes in weapons and tactics.

Always in the field and always on the run, FBI: Most Wanted is a weekly adrenaline shot about the thrill of the chase.