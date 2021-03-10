Hana returns from medical leave and is back in action on CBS’s FBI: Most Wanted season two episode nine. Directed by Tess Malone and written by Richard Sweren and Dwain Worrell, “One-Zero” will air on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT.

Julian McMahon stars as Supervisory Special Agent Jess LaCroix, Kellan Lutz plays Special Agent Kenny Crosby, Roxy Sternberg is Special Agent Sheryll Barnes, Keisha Castle-Hughes is Special Agent Hana Gibson, and Nathaniel Arcand plays Special Agent Clinton Skye.

Episode nine guest stars include Justin Mark, Kristine Nielsen, James Carpinello, Charlotte Rosenberg, Erika Olson, and Jason Schmidt. Eric Michael Gillett, Christina Liang, Ben Biggers, Christian Hopper, Marcia Myers, Raymond Neil Hernandez, Tam Young, and Steven Strickland also guest star.

“One-Zero” Plot: The team chases an unlikely serial killer whose end game takes a shocking turn. Also, Hana returns from medical leave, and Jess and Sarah’s relationship continues to evolve.

The Season 2 Plot, Courtesy of CBS:

From Emmy Award winner Dick Wolf and the team behind FBI and the Law & Order brand, FBI: Most Wanted is a high-stakes drama that focuses on the Fugitive Task Force, an elite unit that relentlessly pursues and captures the notorious criminals on the Bureau’s Most Wanted list. Led by Supervisory Special Agent Jess LaCroix, an expert tracker and profiler with a complicated past, the team includes: Special Agent Sheryll Barnes, a former NYPD detective and forensics expert who is raising a child with her new wife; Special Agent Clinton Skye, the spiritual glue of the team and surveillance guru who was recruited by his brother-in-law, Jess; Special Agent Hana Gibson, a gifted millennial computer whiz with a sharp wit and mad hacking skills; and Special Agent Kenny Crosby, a young Army vet and brash Oklahoma farm boy who specializes in weapons and tactics.

Always in the field and always on the run, FBI: Most Wanted is a weekly adrenaline shot about the thrill of the chase.