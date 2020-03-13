Station 19 Season 3 Episode 9 Photos: Preview of “Poor Wandering One”

Sullivan’s past experiences help him deal with a veteran in need on ABC’s Station 19 season 3 episode 9. Directed by Janice Cooke from a script by Brian Anthony, episode 9 – “Poor Wandering One” – will air on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 8pm ET/PT.

The cast of season three includes Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andy Herrera, Jason George as Ben Warren, Boris Kodjoe as Captain Robert Sullivan, Grey Damon as Jack Gibson, and Barrett Doss as Victoria Hughes. Jay Hayden is Travis Montgomery, Okieriete Onaodowan is Dean Miller, Danielle Savre is Maya Bishop, and Miguel Sandoval is Captain Pruitt Herrera.

The episode’s guest stars are Stefania Spampinato as Dr. Carina Deluca, Pat Healy as Chief Dixon, Lachlan Buchanan as Emmett Dixon, Josh Kelly as Kyle, Jonathan Kehoe as Jimmy, Elayn Taylor as Marion, Garrett Morris as Earl, Marie-Françoise Theodore as Millie, and Alex Benjamin as Frederick.

“Poor Wandering One” Plot – When an Army veteran threatens to blow up a pawn shop, Sullivan reflects on his time as a Marine to deescalate the situation. Meanwhile, Vic and Dean try to reason with a man battling Alzheimer’s disease; and Pruitt takes a stand to honor fallen firefighters.







The Plot, Courtesy of ABC:

“Station 19 follows a group of heroic Seattle firefighters as they put their lives and hearts on the line. The latest series from the executive producers of Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal and How to Get Away with Murder takes us inside the tough, tight-knit and sometimes heartbreaking world of the city’s bravest first responders.”