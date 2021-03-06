Legacies Season 3 Episode 6 Photos, Cast, Plot and Trailer

When The CW’s Legacies returns from its short break it will be with an episode that finds the gang attempting to lure new students to the Salvatore School. Season three episode six, “To Whom It May Concern,” was directed by Lauren Petzke from a script by Thomas Brandon and will air on March 11, 2021.

The cast includes Danielle Rose Russell plays Hope Mikaelson, Jenny Boyd is Lizzie Saltzman, Kaylee Bryant is Josie Saltzman, Quincy Fouse plays Milton “MG” Greasley, and Aria Shahghasemi stars as Landon Kirby. Peyton Alex Smith is Rafael, Chris Lee is Kaleb, Leo Howard is Ethan Mac, Ben Levin is Jed, and Matthew Davis plays Alaric Saltzman.

“To Whom It May Concern” Plot: WELCOME TO THE SALVATORE SCHOOL — After a sudden mass exodus of the school’s student body, Alaric (Davis) and the squad desperately try to recruit new students to keep the school afloat. Hope (Russell) agrees to help Lizzie (Boyd) with the new student orientation. Josie (Bryant) enjoys a fresh start on her first day at Mystic Falls High, while MG (Fouse) begins his semester of “no.”

Series Description, Courtesy of The CW:

Set in The Salvatore Boarding School for the Young & Gifted, and within The Vampire Diaries universe, Legacies tells the ongoing story of a new generation of supernatural students as they learn what it means to be special in a society that wouldn’t understand their gifts.

In season two, Hope Mikaelson returned to a world that had forgotten she ever existed and reunited with her former Headmaster, Alaric Saltzman. Working together, Hope and Dr. Saltzman ultimately rejoined The Salvatore School to lead their Super Squad of powerful vampires, witches and werewolves, including Lizzie & Josie Saltzman, MG, Rafael, and Kaleb and even a Phoenix, her true love Landon, into battle against a dizzying horde of fantastic and deadly monsters birthed from the Malivore Pit … and their old nemesis, The Necromancer, who was determined to resurrect Malivore.

As season three begins, Hope has risked everything to pull her friends back from the brink of a monstrous prophecy that threatened to doom them all. But when a heartbreaking loss shatters her whole world, Hope Mikaelson will be forced to fight fate itself.