‘Legacies’ Season 3 Episode 11 Photos, Plot, and Trailer

Dark Josie returns on The CW’s Legacies season three episode 11, “You Can’t Run From Who You Are.” Directed by Trevor E.S. Juarez from a script by Adam Higgs and Hannah Rosner, episode 11 will air on May 6, 2021.

The cast includes Danielle Rose Russell plays Hope Mikaelson, Jenny Boyd is Lizzie Saltzman, Kaylee Bryant is Josie Saltzman, Quincy Fouse plays Milton “MG” Greasley, and Aria Shahghasemi stars as Landon Kirby. Peyton Alex Smith is Rafael, Chris Lee is Kaleb, Leo Howard is Ethan Mac, Ben Levin is Jed, and Matthew Davis plays Alaric Saltzman.

“You Can’t Run From Who You Are” Plot: INSPIRATION — After receiving some inspiration from Cleo (guest star Omono Okojie), Hope (Russell) and Landon (Shahghasemi) set out on a new mission. However, when that plan takes an unexpected turn, Josie (Bryant) and Wade (guest star Elijah B. Moore) step in to lend a hand.

Elsewhere, Lizzie (Boyd) enlists MG’s (Fouse) help learning more about Finch (guest star Courtney Bandeko).

Series Description, Courtesy of The CW:

Set in The Salvatore Boarding School for the Young & Gifted, and within The Vampire Diaries universe, Legacies tells the ongoing story of a new generation of supernatural students as they learn what it means to be special in a society that wouldn’t understand their gifts.

In season two, Hope Mikaelson returned to a world that had forgotten she ever existed and reunited with her former Headmaster, Alaric Saltzman. Working together, Hope and Dr. Saltzman ultimately rejoined The Salvatore School to lead their Super Squad of powerful vampires, witches and werewolves, including Lizzie & Josie Saltzman, MG, Rafael, and Kaleb and even a Phoenix, her true love Landon, into battle against a dizzying horde of fantastic and deadly monsters birthed from the Malivore Pit … and their old nemesis, The Necromancer, who was determined to resurrect Malivore.

As season three begins, Hope has risked everything to pull her friends back from the brink of a monstrous prophecy that threatened to doom them all. But when a heartbreaking loss shatters her whole world, Hope Mikaelson will be forced to fight fate itself.