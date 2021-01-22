‘Legacies’ Season 3 Episode 2 Photos, Plot, Cast and Trailer

The CW’s Legacies kicked off season three with an episode that found Landon refusing to resurrect, the Necromancer needing Alaric’s help persuading him to come back, and Hope still asleep. Episode one also found the students all pissed at Josie, Ric deciding everyone needed to bond via sports, and the Lady of the Lake entering the scene in her quest to find someone worthy to remove Excalibur from the stone before the Green Knight could get to it.

Lizzie led the gang as they attempted to free the sword, but apparently none were worthy until Rafael arrived and slipped it out as easily as a knife sliding through butter. It turns out Rafael is a descendant of King Arthur! By the end of the episode Hope had reawakened and reunited with Landon due to Rafael’s intervention.

Up next, season three episode two, “Goodbyes Sure Do Suck.” Episode two was directed by Eric Dean Seaton from a script by Benjamin Raab and Deric A. Hughes and will air on January 28, 2021 at 9pm ET/PT.

The cast includes Danielle Rose Russell plays Hope Mikaelson, Jenny Boyd is Lizzie Saltzman, Kaylee Bryant is Josie Saltzman, Quincy Fouse plays Milton “MG” Greasley, and Aria Shahghasemi stars as Landon Kirby. Peyton Alex Smith is Rafael, Chris Lee is Kaleb, Leo Howard is Ethan Mac, Ben Levin is Jed, and Matthew Davis plays Alaric Saltzman.

“Goodbyes Sure Do Suck” Plot: FINDING PEACE — The Super Squad pull out all the stops when they learn some devastating news involving one of their own. Alaric (Davis) turns to Sheriff Mac (Bianca Kajlich) for help getting some timely affairs in order.

Series Description, Courtesy of The CW:

Set in The Salvatore Boarding School for the Young & Gifted, and within The Vampire Diaries universe, Legacies tells the ongoing story of a new generation of supernatural students as they learn what it means to be special in a society that wouldn’t understand their gifts.

In season two, Hope Mikaelson returned to a world that had forgotten she ever existed and reunited with her former Headmaster, Alaric Saltzman. Working together, Hope and Dr. Saltzman ultimately rejoined The Salvatore School to lead their Super Squad of powerful vampires, witches and werewolves, including Lizzie & Josie Saltzman, MG, Rafael, and Kaleb and even a Phoenix, her true love Landon, into battle against a dizzying horde of fantastic and deadly monsters birthed from the Malivore Pit … and their old nemesis, The Necromancer, who was determined to resurrect Malivore.

As season three begins, Hope has risked everything to pull her friends back from the brink of a monstrous prophecy that threatened to doom them all. But when a heartbreaking loss shatters her whole world, Hope Mikaelson will be forced to fight fate itself.